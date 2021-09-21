Shield defence kick-off for Larne ‘why we do what we do’

Victory over Glentoran in last season’s Shield showdown marked a significant step forward in the club’s progress under Tiernan Lynch.

Now they host the same opposition at the first-round stage of the current competition.

“These games are why we do what we do,” said Larne boss Lynch. “We train as we do and we work as hard as we do and make sacrifices because we want to play in games like this.

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch

“Believe it or not, sometimes it is more difficult when you go to one of the so-called smaller teams and you have to get the players to lift themselves.

“There will be no worries about them lifting themselves for Tuesday night and we will go and give it a go.

“It was nice memories in the end (last year’s final win).

“We won one, lost two and drew one against them last season.

“They are a top side with top players, and there’s no doubt anyone who finishes above them this season is going to be right in the title challenge.”

CO ANTRIM SHIELD: Larne v Glentoran, Bangor v PSNI, Ballyclare Comrades v Queen’s University, Dundela v Carrick Rangers, Ballymena United v H&W Welders, Crusaders v Newington, Linfield v Ards, Cliftonville v Knockbreda.

In the Mid-Ulster Senior Cup first round tonight, Glenavon will welcome Hanover to Mourneview Park.

