Shayne Lavery and Joel Cooper set Linfield on path to Irish Cup glory over Larne

Shayne Lavery (centre) grabbed the Irish Cup final spotlight by breaking the deadlock in Lurgan for Linfield over Larne. Pic by Pacemaker.

Lavery broke the deadlock before Cooper grabbed a second before the break to set Blues boss David Healy and his Premiership leaders on course for a league-and-cup double.

Lavery’s pace created problems for Larne within the opening moments when, after three minutes, he raced in behind on to an upfield pass and managed to cut it back into the danger area.

The supporting Cameron Palmer met the loose ball in the box but Conor Mitchell raced off his line to produce the block.

However, Linfield’s corner-kick led to the opening goal seconds later as Niall Quinn’s curling delivery dropped in the heart of the box and the unmarked Lavery guided home from a few yards.

Larne’s response featured a growing grip on possession and playmaker Martin Donnelly almost took advantage of a loose touch by Jimmy Callacher but the Linfield centre-back recovered to block the threat.

The on-song Ronan Hale was presented with a first glimpse of goal after John Herron slipped the ball into the Larne striker inside the area, however, his shot on the turn lacked the power to trouble Chris Johns.

Mitchell raced out of his area on 20 minutes in a bid to beat Lavery to a ball forward and the Larne goalkeeper had his team-mate Albert Watson to thank for reading and reacting to the trouble to race across and clear.

Donnelly’s clever clipped pass lofted over the Linfield defence was then controlled on the run by Hale but Conor Pepper managed to block the shot.

Former Glenavon player Cooper added another moment to savour at Mourneview Park by gaining the ultimate reward for his run from deep on the half-hour mark with his current club’s second goal on the grand stage.

Pepper’s strong work along the right was capped by a cross across the face of goal beyond the under-pressure Lavery at the near post that Cooper slotted in at the back post despite the effort of a diving Mitchell.

Linfield managed to maintain the momentum despite the half-time interval and Mitchell was on hand at a stretch to claw away Lavery’s looping header after the dangerous Cooper whipped over a cross Quinn kept alive.

Larne, however, carved out two sights of goal in quick succession on 54 minutes.

Watson’s pass from deep was met by Larne substitute David McDaid and his drive forced Johns to show strong hands to stop the effort.

Seconds later a long-range drive by Fuad Sule had the Larne contingent within the 1,000-strong final fanbase up off the Lurgan seats but it proved just too high for the target.

Play settled into a disjointed period before Linfield regrouped for a strong finish designed to take advantage of the extra space as Larne pushed forward in search of a lifeline.

Cooper came close to adding his second on the scoresheet by showing pace to gain an edge over Watson but Mitchell was alert to close the angle.

Cooper managed to move past Watson again soon after but his attempt to square the ball to the unmarked substitute Christy Manzinga finished in disappointment with a Larne block.

Larne’s Jeff Hughes picked up a clearance on the edge of the box and fired goalwards but a Callacher block helped to protect the Blues’ clean sheet.

Hughes cut the gap with an injury-time consolation when the veteran scooped home from a few yards after a ball bounced around inside the packed penalty area.

However, Linfield had silverware confirmed seconds later with a 44th Irish Cup prize.

LARNE: C.Mitchell, Cosgrove, Watson, Robinson, Jarvis, Hughes, Sule, Herron, Donnelly (McDaid, 46), Lynch (Randall, 53), Hale (McMurray, 67).

Subs (not used): Kelly, Scott, A.Mitchell, Wade Slater.

LINFIELD: Johns, Pepper Haughey, Callacher, Clarke, Quinn, Palmer, Mulgrew, Millar, Cooper, Lavery (Manzinga, 74).

Subs (not used): Moore, Newberry, Stafford, Larkin, Nasseri, Stewart.