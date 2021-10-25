Points shared as Navid Nasseri and Marty Donnelly make impact against former clubs

Nasseri linked up with fellow sub David McDaid with 11 minutes to go to put the hosts in front in a tense battle.

The win would have taken Larne top of the table but they were denied that honour with two minutes to go as Donnelly, who moved to Windsor Park as part of the deal which took Nasseri to Larne, crossed for Jordan Stewart to level things up.

Lee Lynch was first to try his luck with a snapshot inside five minutes, but he failed to trouble Chris Johns in the away goal.

Larne's Kofi Balmer battles with Linfield's Christy Manzinga

A minute later former Blues stopper Rohan Ferguson had a let off when Matt Green charged down his clearance with it going out for a goal kick to spare the keeper's blushes.

Ronan Hale then failed to keep his effort down after a sweeping move by the hosts on 17 minutes.

Tempers flared ten minutes later when Ferguson upended Christy Manzinga.

A melee ensued with Ferguson, John Heron, Kofi Balmer and Stephen Fallon all picking up bookings in the aftermath.

The home side were first to threaten after the break with Andy Scott forcing Chris Johns into a save as the game moved towards the hour mark.

Midway through the half both managers shuffled their packs in a bid to break the deadlock.

Stewart and Niall Quinn came on for the Blues with McDaid and Nasseri coming on for the hosts.

And it was the Larne duo who made an the difference with eleven minutes to go as McDaid held the ball up well before slipping a sumptuous pass for Nasseri to run on to and fire past Johns.