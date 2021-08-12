Linfield and Larne stay positive for Europa Conference League ties

The Blues visit Fola Esch of Luxembourg aiming to rescue a 2-1 home deficit across the Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

In the same competition, Larne - on a first taste of European football in club history - welcome Portugal’s Pacos de Ferreira to Inver Park down by 4-0.

“I feel as if the players are ready for it,” Linfield boss David Healy told the club website. “We understand where we are in the tie, we understand what we need to do in the tie.

Linfield boss David Healy

“First and foremost we need to win the game, we understand that, we know that.

“The players are looking forward to it.

“More often than not they bounce back...and I’ll be expecting the players to bounce back with a positive result.”

Larne captain Jeff Hughes is adamant they “won’t give up”.

“We played well for long periods in Portugal and it was the mistakes that proved to be costly in the end,” Hughes told the club website. “We’ve had a great journey in Europe so far and all of the lads have now got a taste for it and don’t want it to end.

“Our supporters have been with us every step of the way...the ones who have managed to travel to away games and the ones supporting us from home - with the crowd behind us, we will fight from the first whistle.”

