Lee Lynch fires Larne forward with only goal over Crusaders

Victory confirmed a bright future for the Inver Park outfit on a night Larne managed to draw a line under past pain with a first home league win over Crusaders in 17 years.

Lynch made his mark on 77 minutes with a low drive by the substitute to cap a move started from the back before strong running from another player off the bench in Andrew Scott ended in a delicate but decisive assist by Mark Randall to find the scorer in space.

The Crues’ Sean O’Neill may feel frustrated at the shot finding a way past his body, especially on an appearance which featured some smart stops from the experienced goalkeeper.

Lee Lynch enjoying the moment after his match-winning goal for Larne over Crusaders. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

O’Neill produced a fine save to deny Randall during a frantic opening half-hour period which produced sights of goal by both sides.

Paul Heatley was a livewire presence in the Crusaders attack early on as he tested Rohan Ferguson with one attempt then the Crues carved out a key opening off a surging run by the away side’s playmaker.

On six minutes, he burst into the danger area and across from the left - with Adam Lecky opting to take on the shot from the loose ball and Heatley’s momentum into his path may have played a part in the striker steering the shot wide from a superb position.

The Crues offered a threat off set-piece situations and Declan Caddell opted for an ambitious attempt from distance in open play.

Then O’Neill was forced into another stop - this time to stop Ben Doherty as the winger took advantage of time and space inside the area to fire goalwards only for the Crusaders goalkeeper to prove alert.

John Herron was brave from a few yards to frustrate Johnny McMurray after Billy Joe Burns’ swinging delivery was attacked by Lecky and Ferguson could not collect under pressure.

Navid Nasseri injected a late spark before the break by linking up with Doherty around the edge of the box before having his shot diverted away from danger by a sliding Aidan Wilson.

And Nasseri produced the final talking point of the first half by forcing O’Neill into another smart stop.

Randall and Ben Kennedy had long-range efforts at each end then, past the hour mark, the double introduction of Lynch and Scott helped to turn the clash in the favour of the hosts.

Scott offered a direct approach and it resulted in the game’s only goal on 77 minutes.

Crusaders came close to a rapid response but McMurray’s powerful drive was stopped by Ferguson at his near post then a Kennedy corner-kick clipped the crossbar as Larne managed to protect the lead.

LARNE: Ferguson, Balmer, Kelly (Watson, 80), Sule (Bolger, 56), Herron, Nasseri (Lynch, 65), Randall (Hale, 80), McDaid, Doherty (Scott, 65), Cosgrove, Hughes.

Subs (not used): Argyrides, Jarvis.

CRUSADERS: O’Neill, Burns, Wilson, Kennedy, Lecky (Frazer, 89), Caddell (Weir, 72), Forsythe, O’Rourke, Heatley (Clarke, 80), Robinson, McMurray (Owens, 80), Frazer.

Subs (not used): Tuffey, Hegarty, Thompson.

REFEREE: Andrew Davey.

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.