Larne tie management duo down to new deals

The duo have played a key role in the club's incredible journey over the last four years rising from the Championship to European football.

Last season Larne won their first senior trophy since 1987 by beating Glentoran 4-3 in a shootout to secure the Co Antrim Shield.

European football was secured for the first time in the club's history and they have kicked on again this season with success on the continent.

Larne chairman Gareth Clements pictured with First Team Manager Tiernan Lynch and Assistant Manager Seamus Lynch. PICTURE BY LARNE FC

After edging out Bala Town in the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League Larne followed that up with a sensational victory over Danish Superliga outfit Aarhus to set up a meeting with Paços de Ferreira with Spurs waiting on the victors in the play-offs.

Unsurprisingly the news was celebrated by the Larne faithful none more so than club owner Kenny Bruce, who tweeted: "Fantastic decision by @ClementsGareth the @larnefc

board and the Lynch brothers. The lads have done a remarkable job and deserve our club offering them many more years to fulfil our potential. Congratulations to everyone involved."