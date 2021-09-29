Larne move to second in the Premiership table after Andy Mitchell’s wonder goal

Larne celebrate Andy Mitchell's goal during last night's game at Mourneview Park. Photo Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Mitchell netted his long-range winner 11 minutes from time at Mourneview Park to seal all three points for the visitors.

Larne were close to going ahead earlier in the game when Cian Bolger headed a corner from Ben Doherty goalwards just after the half-hour mark, while Mark Randall sent his shot wide from close range.

At the start of the second half, Larne were again dictating proceedings but they were almost caught out when Kyle Beggs’ low shot was knocked wide by the legs of Rohan Ferguson.

After that let-off, Randall - who had a golden chance to break the deadlock in the first half - looked set to make amends with a piercing drive, only for Glenavon goalkeeper Declan Brown to tip his effort away.

Larne, though, were finally rewarded for their endeavour when Mitchell let fly from a long way out, with his spectacular shot rising over Brown’s head before nestling in the back of the net.