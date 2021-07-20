Keith O’Hara takes on new role with Larne

The former Portadown defender takes on the position which has just been created within the club’s scholarship programme, which launched in the summer of 2020.

In his new role, he will manage the planning and delivery of all coaching elements required as part of our full-time scholarship programme – a key area of the club’s football structure.

In addition to this, he will also be responsible for co-ordinating the management of both the club’s under-18 and under-20 NIFL development squads throughout the season.

Former Portadown defender Keith O'Hara

O’Harawon both the Irish League and Cup during his lengthy spell at Shamrock Park, but he is looking forward to his new challenge.

“I came through the ranks at Portadown when I was around 17-years-old, so I’ve been through that development phase of coming into a team which was challenging toward the top end of the Premiership,” he told the club website.

“It is a real pleasure to be associated with Larne and I can see just how much of a buzz there is about Larne and all that is going on with the football club.

“I have described it to others as like being on a crest of a wave and the wave just keeps getting higher and higher at Inver Park.

“The matches I’ve been to have had fantastic atmosphere, both at the end of last season and in these European games. The young players who are on the Scholarship can’t help but be inspired by all that the first team and the club in general is doing.

“In a day to day sense, I’ll be running the planning of all the coaching sessions of that the Scholars will be involved in, for both the first and second year group.

“Larne have a identity of how they want to play and that takes buy in from the coaches and players and I have seen that first hand in my time so far.