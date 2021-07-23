It’s ‘proudest moment’ for Larne and Linfield ‘nailed it’ on dream Euro night

With significant rewards, financial and beyond, on hand to clubs reaching the next stage of the Europa Conference League, the Danske Bank Premiership’s remaining two representatives each secured first-leg advantage in stunning style.

The Blues blasted in four goals without reply at Windsor Park against Bosnia’s champions Banja Luka with a performance that left manager David Healy praising how his players “nailed it”.

Michael Newberry provided a perfect start before a superb Christy Manzinga finish ahead of efforts from Jamie Mulgrew and Jimmy Callacher.

Dean Jarvis makes it 2-0 for Larne against Aarhus at Inver Park. Pic by Pacemaker.

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch described the 2-1 win over Denmark’s AGF Aarhus as “probably the proudest moment that I’ve had yet”.

Another early goal - with David McDaid on hand - sent the Inver Park fans into dreamland before Dean Jarvis doubled the advantage, with Aarhus grabbing a late lifeline.

Both clubs will travel next week for second legs.

“That’s probably the proudest moment that I’ve had yet,” said Lynch. “I just love the fact that no matter what you throw at this team that they just take the challenge and grab it with both hands.

Christy Manzinga celebrates his Linfield goal at home to Banja Luka. Pic by Pacemaker.

“We’re coming out of the game a bit disappointed...firstly that we conceded a late goal and secondly that we didn’t win by more.”

Blues boss Healy pushed all praise on to his players for the “attitude and application” behind the victory.

“We discussed about what way we wanted to approach the game...with every last little detail we gave they delivered on the pitch,” he said. “The way the players went about it tonight made it work...4-0 didn’t flatter us.

“The players nailed it, the players were incredible.”

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.