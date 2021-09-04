HOW IT HAPPENED: Portadown 2 Larne 3

Portadown and Larne battling for control during the Premiership clash at Shamrock Park

F-T: Portadown 2 Larne 3

94: GOAL - Portadown 2 (Hall) Larne 3

More late drama as Hall slides home to cut the gap with seconds left on the clock

93: GOAL - Portadown 1 Larne 3 (Lynch)

Lynch slots home after a save from Doherty off Oluwa - with Portadown furious the offside appeal was ignored

88: Frantic finish as Scott's shot is saved by Doherty then Nasseri's effort off the rebound is blocked on the line by McCallum before another Scott attempt is cleared on the line by Hall

84: Larne counter-attack ends with substitute Scott flicking goalwards but Doherty down to make the save

82: YELLOW (Portadown) - McLeod

82: YELLOW (Larne) - Bolger

80: SUB (Larne) - Oluwa on for Hale

79: Curling free-kick strike from distance by Warde drifts just the wrong side of the post

76: SUB (Larne) - Scott on for Randall

73: SUB (Portadown) - Finnegan on for Jackson

71: Portadown on the front foot now as Bonis' pass finds McLeod and Cosgrove opts to turn the low cross behind for a corner-kick

68: SUB (Larne) - Argyrides on for Ferguson

The Larne goalkeeper in need of treatment and unable to continue after the build-up to Portadown's goal

65: GOAL - Portadown 1 (Croskery) Larne 2

Substitute Warde lifts a pass into the box for Bonis to challenge goalkeeper Ferguson and the loose ball is hooked into the inviting net by Croskery

63: Hale frustrated again by Doherty - this time off the Larne striker's close-range header

60: Doherty with a smart reaction save to push out Hale's snapshot off a Cosgrove cross

57: Quiet second half bursts into life with a Portadown penalty shout for handball by a sliding Mitchell after Conaty's strong run

55: SUB (Portadown) - Warde on for Salley

H-T: Portadown 0 Larne 2

40: Ports almost caught out when Jackson's blind backpass is intercepted by Hale but Doherty proves alert to get a crucial block and divert out for a corner-kick

28: GOAL - Portadown 0 Larne 2 (Randall)

Inventive scooped shot by Randall from around the edge of the area off Nasseri's pass back loops beyond Doherty

21: Hale feeds Doherty, who swivels around his marker then swings on the loose ball but his looping long-range attempt beats both goalkeeper and target

20: Salley fires high and wide off a free-kick from a promising position

14: Good work by Conaty wide on the right ends in a cross which is cleared outside the area for Teggart to meet on the run but his effort is too high

8: GOAL - Portadown 0 Larne 1 (Jarvis)

Jarvis heads home off an inswinging Doherty corner-kick

3: Larne's Doherty with a long-range drive - but comfortable save for Portadown's Doherty

PORTADOWN: Doherty, Hall, McCallum, Salley, Bonis, Jackson, Conaty, Kerr, Croskery, Teggart, McLeod.

LARNE: Ferguson, Cosgrove, Bolger, Jarvis, Mitchell, Randall, Lynch, Doherty, Hale, Nasseri.