How It Happened: Crusaders 1 Larne 0
Adam Lecky's first half header sealed the win for Crusaders and inflicted a first defeat of the season on Larne in what was at times a bad-tempered affair at Seaview.
88: Ferguson's punch is weak and the loose ball falls for Heatley 12 yards out but he screws the ball wide
87: Breakaway for the hosts but Lowry overhits his pass to Kennedy allowing Ferguson to rush out and clear
55: Scramble in the box after a corner for the visitors, but Hughes' header is saved by Tuffey
54: Forsythe takes advantage of a loose header by Mitchell to send Heatley clear on goal, but his lob falls the wrong side of the post
53: Kennedy's free kick is straight at Ferguson who easily saves
47: Doherty whips a great ball across the face of goal, but Hale doesn't get enough purchase on his contact and the ball falls wide of the post
H/T: Crusaders 1 Larne 0
45+1: Hughes gets on the end of Doherty's free kick, but Tuffey denies him with a brilliant one-handed save
41: Hale finds space on the corner of the penalty area, but his curling shot fails to find the target
22: Kennedy's cross finds Heatley at the back post, who turns and fires a superb shot towards goal, which Ferguson does well to tip over
16: GOAL - Kennedy's deep cross was played back across goal by Burns for Lecky to head home unchallenged in front of goal
12: Bit of a melee following a challenge between Thompson and Mitchell, as several players get involved before three end up getting booked
9: Heatley finds space near the byline and manages to get his shot away which Ferguson pushes around his near post
2: Long kick out by Tuffey is flicked on by Lecky into McMurray's path, who flashes a half-volley inches over the bar