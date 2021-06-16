European draw dates and ties guide for Linfield, Coleraine, Glentoran and Larne

Linfield could meet Hungary’s Ferencvaros in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

The Blues will tackle Zalgiris Vilnius of Lithuania across July 6/7 and 13/14 in the first qualifying round.

The winners of that tie will face Ferencvaros or a preliminary-round winner from Folgore (San Marino), Prishtina (Kosova), HB Torshavn (Faroe Islands) and Inter Club d’Escaldes (Andorra).

The Champions League and Europa Conference League second qualifying round draws were held on Wednesday.

The ties will run over July 20/21 and 27/28 - with Linfield home in the second leg.

Defeat would send Linfield into the Europa Conference League second qualifying round as a seeded club against either Romania’s CFR Cluj or Borac Banja Luka of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Glentoran - seeded in group four of the Europa Conference League draw - would be rewarded for victory over Wales’ The New Saints by facing either Gibraltar’s Europa FC or Kauno Žalgiris of Lithuania, with July 29 the home leg.

Larne, unseeded over group five, would next face Denmark’s AGF Aarhus if successful against Wales’ Bala Town. The first leg will be at home.

In group six, unseeded Coleraine tackle Greece’s AEK Athens, with the first leg in Northern Ireland, if finishing on top over Velez of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Games in the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League will be over July 8 and 15.

In the second qualifying round, ties run over July 22 and 29.

