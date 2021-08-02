Dream draw with Spurs is carrot for Larne to progress in Europe

In this afternoon's draw Tiernan Lynch's men were handed the dream draw if they manage to navigate past their Portuguese opponents.

Larne travel to Portugal for the first leg this Thursday with the second leg at Inver Park the following week knowing that Nuno Espirito Santo's side await the winners.

Lynch's men have already shown their giant-killing ability knocking out Danish Superliga outfit Aarhus in the last round, but for now their focus will be on Thursday night's game.

Ronan Hale celebrates his goal against Aarhus

Linfield's hope of progressing to the group stages have also been given a major boost.