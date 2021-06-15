David McDaid pride in Larne’s ‘amazing’ European dream

McDaid’s goals have played a central role in the rise of Larne from a club sitting bottom of the Irish League second tier when he signed over three years ago to inclusion in the Europa Conference League draw.

This summer will celebrate the arrival of European football to Inver Park and McDaid is relishing the landmark occasion as a reward for so many around the club and community who have embraced the Larne progress following Kenny Bruce’s significant financial investment.

“When I signed here, the club was sitting bottom of the Championship so now, over three years on, to be waiting to hear who we play for the first time ever in European competition is amazing really,” said McDaid. “I live in the Larne area so see every day what this club’s journey means to the people, not to mention so many directly involved in the club, from the owner down.

Larne's David McDaid. Pic by Pacemaker.

“It is a measure of the ambition that Kenny Bruce was basically talking about European football for Larne within five years...way back at the time when I signed with the club in a very different place.

“It has been a serious journey and amazing to be a part of it all...but the key thing is it doesn’t stop now.

“No-one is running around handing out pats on the back for anything achieved so far as the hunger is to keep pushing forward together.”

McDaid has scored on the European stage during previous spells with both Derry City and Cliftonville and is now thrilled at the prospect of lining out for Larne on such a showpiece platform.

“When I think of what it would mean to the fanbase to stand inside Inver Park and watch Larne play against a team in Europe for the first time...it is something really special,” said McDaid. “I think of fans I know who have followed the club across so many ups and downs, so it is going to be a wonderful occasion and hopefully we can have a good crowd in.

“From our viewpoint as a squad, it must be seen as another important marker in our progress together.”

Larne will join Coleraine and Glentoran as the Premiership representatives in the Europa Conference League draw. Linfield, as Premiership title winners, enter the Champions League draw.

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.