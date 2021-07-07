Danske Bank Premiership fixtures revealed

The new campaign will officially kick-off on Saturday 28 August with the champions at home to an old foe, two of last year's top four facing off and a Mid Ulster derby as Linfield entertain Crusaders at Windsor Park, Larne host Coleraine and Glenavon take on Portadown at Shamrock Park.

Elsewhere Cliftonville host Carrick Rangers, Dungannon Swifts entertain Glentoran and Ballymena United are off on their travels to Warrenpoint Town.

The teams are back in action again three days later as there is a full fixture list for Tuesday 31 August.

The new season gets underway on Saturday 28 August

That night will see the first 'Big Two' clash of the season as Glentoran welcome Linfield to The Oval.

Elsewhere Ballymena United host Dungannon Swifts, Warrenpoint Town head to Carrick, Coleraine welcome Cliftonville, Crusaders face Portadown at Seaview and Glenavon entertain Larne.

The traditional Christmas fixtures will take place on Monday 27 December this year.

There will be five derby games that day: Ballymena United v Coleraine; Carrick Rangers v Larne; Cliftonville v Crusaders; Linfield v Glentoran; Portadown v Glenavon.

The final fixture sees Warrenpoint Town welcome Dungannon Swifts.

There will also be a full set of fixtures on New Year's Day.

The final round of fixtures before the traditional league split will take place on Saturday 26 March.

Full list of fixtures available here

Danske Bank Premiership - Matchday One - Saturday 28 August 2021

Cliftonville v Carrick Rangers

Dungannon Swifts v Glentoran

Larne v Coleraine

Linfield v Crusaders

Portadown v Glenavon