The issue was raised by the club following their 4-0 second round win over Limavady United.

The case was considered by the NIFL League Cup Committee and a statement confirmed the Inver Park outfit would now be replaced in the third round by the Roesiders, who will now play Dungannon Swifts in the third round.

The statement read: "Following transparent notification from Larne FC, the eligibility of one of their own players was raised in relation to his appearance in the BetMcLean League Cup second round tie against Limavady United on 14 September 2021.

"The case was considered by the NIFL League Cup Committee today (Friday 24 September) and has ruled that the player has not been registered in accordance with Rule 23 of the NIFL League Cup Rules 2021/22.

"Therefore, in accordance with Rule 24 of the NIFL League Cup Rules 2021/22, Larne FC will be dismissed from the competition and the club losing the game in such circumstances (Limavady United) shall replace the dismissed club and progress to the next round."

However, the Inver Park outfit say they will now appeal the ruling and put its case as “clearly and as strongly as possible”.

“This week, Larne Football Club was made aware of an issue with the registration of Caolan Donnelly,” the statement on the club website said.

“The player made an appearance as a substitute in our win against Limavady United in the BetMcLean League Cup.

“The Club carried out a swift investigation and compiled the facts of the matter. Once the investigation was complete, the Club informed NIFL and the IFA of the issue and invited them to make their own investigations.

“No other club has made a protest regarding the player’s registration. Larne Football Club decided to act with candour at the earliest opportunity in an attempt to limit any disruption to the competition.

“Unfortunately, NIFL has decided to dismiss Larne Football Club from the BetMcLean League Cup and impose a £250 fine.

“Larne Football Club intends to appeal the decision. Supporters will appreciate that in order to prevent any prejudice to the appeals process, we cannot discuss the basis for our appeal. However, rest assured, the Club will put its case as clearly and as strongly as possible.”