Challenging for honours is what we want - Fuad Sule

The midfield general has been instrumental in the Inver Park side’s rise from the Championship to fighting it out for silverware.

The County Antrim Shield may already be in the bag, but for Sule adding the Irish Cup and becoming regular challengers is the target.

“It’s a great feeling because this is where we want to be,” he said.

Larne midfielder Fuad Sule

“This is why we are full-time. These are the games we want to play in.

“You’d rather be playing them than sitting on your couch watching them.

“We need to give it a rattle and hopefully come up trumps in the final.

“The Shield was my first trophy. I am still quite young at 24 and hopefully I have a long career of trophies ahead.

“I played in the Championship and there is a good core of lads still here from the Championship.

“We had a job to do, to get out of the Championship and win it and we did that with flying colours.

“Our second job was to stabilise ourselves in the league and we did that last year. Now this year we need to kick on.

“The Shield was our first trophy together. After that we craved more and there’s no bigger carrot than the Irish Cup and will go again on Friday and hopefully do ourselves proud.

“We will go into the game trying to win it. We would never ever set up for penalties or try to hold out for a draw.

“We like to get on the front foot and play attacking football.

“This squad of players has been put together in two years.

“It takes time to get camaraderie. We have been brilliant.

“We went through a rough patch earlier in the season but we showed character because we could have shied away from it and let our heads go down.

“That’s the belief we go into games with. Hopefully we have that belief on Friday.

“The final will be be full of pressure and we have to live up to it and embrace it and perform.”

READ MORE:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe