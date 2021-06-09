Canada’s Mike Argyrides signs for Larne as familiar face and second keeper deal

Having won Saturday’s Europa Conference League play-off final, Larne’s forward momentum gathered pace on Monday evening with news of former Linfield goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson joining the Danske Bank Premiership outfit.

Now Larne have added another shot-stopper to the squad roster in 22-year-old Mike Argyrides.

The Canada-born player has spent the past year or so in Northern Ireland, having initially signed for Dundela last September - with the Championship season ultimately wiped out by coronavirus regulations.

Mike Argyrides has signed for Larne. Pic courtesy of Larne FC.

Argyrides remains a familiar face to those around Inver Park as he has been training with Tiernan Lynch’s senior panel for a number of months.

“Last year I was playing football in university and, due to Covid, our season was cut short,” said Argyrides on the official club website. “I was looking forward to an option to continue to play football and was put in touch with NI GK, run by Michael Dougherty (former Larne goalkeeping coach).

“I ended up signing with Dundela where we were only able to play two competitive games and now I’m here at Larne.

“It’s been great to spend time around the club, and I’ve learned lots from the goalkeepers I’ve worked with and Alan Blayney so far.”

Argyrides was previously with Ontario’s Vaughan Azzurri.

