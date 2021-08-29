Ben Doherty reveals the reason behind his goal celebration

But for Ben Doherty his 88th minute strike against former club Coleraine carried extra significance.

With the game seemingly heading towards a draw the midfielder fired Larne back in front again with two minutes to go right in front of the fans who used to chant his name.

Doherty couldn't resist giving a bit back to them after revealing they had given him some stick during the game.

"When we went 2-1 down I took a bit of abuse, well the abuse just got a bit worse," he laughed.

"I got it from 1 to 90, but it's expected.

"I've been around long enough, and with social media you know what's coming.

"If you can give it out you can take it. That's football.

"You're not going to stand out there for 90 minutes and take abuse and then when you score doing nothing."

As for the goal Doherty said he felt he would make an impact on the game in some way.

"I had a feeling I would be in some sort of headline," he said.

"Thankfully for me it was for a good reason.

"It took two or three minutes for the ball to come down for me.

"I was waiting on it and I thought someone might nick in from behind and take it away from me.