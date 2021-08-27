Andy Mitchell targeting a push for honours from Larne

The Inver Park outfit have been on an epic journey since Kenny Bruce took over the club four years ago.

Last season they added the County Antrim Shield to the trophy cabinet before narrowly losing out in the Irish Cup final.

A momentous first foray into Europe followed, and that, along with some high quality new additions has left Mitchell feeling the club can kick on again.

Larne midfielder Andy Mitchell pictured with the Gibson Cup

“When you’re talking about title challenges and challenging for silverware I don’t think Larne were in that bracket, but I think the additions we have made this summer are a real statement,” he said.

“Yes we’re still on a journey but there is only so many years you can keep saying that for.

“This is our third season now that we’ve been saying that, and don’t get me wrong we are still building and it’s momentous how we’ve grown, but it’s down to us players now to deliver.

“That’s not to put pressure on us, we know we can mix it with the big boys, we did it last year and we’ve shown it many times that on our day we’re as good as anyone in the league.

“It’s just a matter of putting it together now and you need a squad to do that.

“I think the gaffer and Kenny have strengthened incredibly well with the seven additions this summer.

“It’s been an incredible run for us since we’ve started.

“When I joined Larne the whole thing was to get to Europe and we’ve done that now.

“Last season was full of highs and lows. We won the County Antrim Shield, we had a good league campaign up until Christmas then we fell off a bit, we went on another good run and got to the Irish Cup final and won the European play-off, which was incredible for the club.

“But it has whetted our appetite to go and do it all again.

“There’s always a worry that you might get a hangover after playing in Europe, but rest assured we won’t let that happen.”

Larne welcome Coleraine to Inver Park tonight for the season opener and Mitchell knows it will be a tough test to start with.

“It’s going to be a really good encounter considering the games we’ve had in the past,” he said.

“You know what you’re getting, they are a tough side.