Nicky Low to stay at Derry City

Derry City can confirm that midfielder Nicky Low will remain at the club for the remainder of the season.

The Scot's man, who was on-loan from Dundee until next month, has signed a new deal, which will keep him at the Brandywell until the end of the current campaign.

Low, who has netted three goals this season for the Candy Stripes, was a free agent after Dundee released him last month and there was mounting speculation he was bound for Bluefin Sport Championship big spenders Larne.

The news of the 26-year-old remaining at with the Lone Moor Road side will be a relief to boss Kenny Shiels, who in recent weeks has seen a number of players depart.