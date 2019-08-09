LARNE: Tiernan Lynch hoping to give something back after club’s incredible rise

Many are tipping Larne to make an immediate impact on the return to the Danske Bank Premiership for the first time in over decade.

When the Inver Park outfit dropped out of the top flight in 2008 no-one could have imagined the turnaround in their fortunes since.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch. Mandatory Credit �INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

The investment from lifelong fan Kenny Bruce has propelled the club on to a completely diferent.

With that comes expectation and pressure however, boss Tiernan Lynch though is determined to keep the players focused on the job in hand.

“If you ask any manager at the start of the season where they want to finish they will all say the top,” said Lynch.

“Whether you finish there or not is a whole different ball game.

“We don’t think about outcomes. We drum it into the players it’s about processes not outcomes.

“As boring as it may sound, and it may be a cliche, it is definitely one game at a time for us.

“Every game will be different for us, and this will be a new experience for a lot of the players.

“We won’t be putting any pressure on any of the players, we have to enjoy what we do.

“We work extremely hard every single day, and wherever it takes us it takes us.

“When you talk about pressure the biggest pressure we have is not letting the fans or the town down.

“Because they have put some much time, effort and financial resource into it we all feel that on our shoulders, we want to be able to give back and we want to make them very proud come the end of the season.

“The amount of his own money that Kenny has put into the club has been nothing short of phenomenal. It’s time for us to give back now.”

The Inver Park men prepare to face Warrenpoint on Saturday in the league opener and they have signalled their intention to become major players by making a number of eye-catching signings during the close season.

Striker Johnny McMurray has arrived from Ballymena United, as has experienced defender Albert Watson, who spent the latter half of last season with the Sky Blues.

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Mark Randall is another new face at the Inver Park club while Northern Ireland Under-19 international Sean Graham comes in on loan from Blackpool until January.

Former Burnley goalkeeper Conor Mitchell has also been recruited, the former Northern Ireland Under-21 international having enjoyed a spell on loan at Linfield last season.

The investment from Bruce has helped Lynch put this impressive squad togther as well as upgrade the facilities, which would be the envy of many clubs.

“Every day is a pinch yourself moment with Larne.

“I am still very much in awe of coming in here every single day working with such good players and the facilities getting better and better.

“We’re not where we need to be, but we’re going in the right direction.

“I’ve a great relationship with the owner, but we’re doing things the right way.

“Kenny will put his arm around you when you need it, but he’ll also put his boot in another place when you need that too.

“I’m also in a position when I’m not happy with things I can go and speak to Kenny about them.”