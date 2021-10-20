Larne through to Co Antrim Shield semis
Holders Larne booked their place in the semi-finals of the ToalsBet.Com Co Antrim Shield with a comprehensive 4-0 win over Ballymena last night (Tuesday).
John Herron set the ball rolling for the visitors with a header on six minutes, while Andy Scott doubled the advantage before half-time.
After the break, Larne put the tie beyond doubt when a Rory Hale overhead kick struck the post but was deflected into the net by Ballymena keeper Jordan Williamson.
Hale bagged Larne’s fourth in the 84th minute.
Meanwhile, the tie between Ballyclare Comrades and Crusaders was postponed due to Covid-19 protocols. A new date will be confirmed in due course.
----
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.