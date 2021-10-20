Larne through to Co Antrim Shield semis

John Herron set the ball rolling for the visitors with a header on six minutes, while Andy Scott doubled the advantage before half-time.

After the break, Larne put the tie beyond doubt when a Rory Hale overhead kick struck the post but was deflected into the net by Ballymena keeper Jordan Williamson.

Hale bagged Larne’s fourth in the 84th minute.

Larne won the Co Antrim Shield in 2020. (Pic Pacemaker).

Meanwhile, the tie between Ballyclare Comrades and Crusaders was postponed due to Covid-19 protocols. A new date will be confirmed in due course.

----

A message from the Editor: