Larne see off Rangers at packed Inver Park

LARNE 2 RANGERS XI 1

Larne took the honours last night as they saw off Glasgow Rangers XI 2-1 in a Friendly match at Inver Park.

The match was a celebration of the new pitch and floodlights at the ground and over 2000 packed the ground as Rangers came to town with Graeme Murty at their helm but sadly none of the Glasgow side's big players were included - although former striker Mark Hateley was present.

The visitors had a chance in the seventh minute. Andrew Dallas broke clear. His shot was saved by Larne keeper Michael Dougherty. It fell to Cameron Palmer but Matthew Henry made a great block to deny the Gers forward.

The first 15 minutes was a lively affair with both sides putting in a shift in front of the large crowd.

In the 23rd minute Rangers had another chance but Liam Burt missed an open goal after keeper Dougherty had rushed out of his goal to challenge Adedapo Awokoya-Mebude.

In the 27th minute David McDaid tried his luck for Larne. His shot however lacked pace and was easily gathered by Rangers keeper Aidan McAdams.

It was 1-0 to Larne in the 33rd minute. Midfielder Jeff Hughes leaving his marker for dead before rifling the ball home from outside the box. A great finish from the midfielder who had looked composed in the middle of the pitch.

Two minutes later Rangers had another chance but Awokoya-Mebude shot straight at keeper Dougherty when he should have done better.

The game was halted for a while as Rangers Matthew Shiels when down injured to be replaced by Scott Gray in the 42 minute.

In the 58th minute Larne had another chance. Benny Igiehon broke clear but shot straight at the Rangers keeper.

Igiehon had another chance a minute later but McAdams made a great save.

In the 54th minute it was 2-0 to the home side. Andrew Osei-Bonsu scoring after good work by David Scullion.

The young Gers tried to drag themselves back in to the match but Larne were playing well and the Ibrox club lacked a cutting edge.

Larne could have made it 3-0 in the 77th minute. Tomas Cosgrove went on a great run down the right. He crossed it in and Benny Igiehon headed wide.

It was 2-1 near the end as Rangers finally got on the score sheet. Joshua McPeake side footing home from close range and it was game on.

In the final kick of the match Gers had a chance through Dallas but he dragged his shot wide.

LARNE: Dougherty, McEleney,Finnegan, Ramsey, Hughes, Hassin, Henry, Tilney, Donnelly, McDaid, Igiehon.

Subs: Devlin, Sule, Kelly, Scullion, Stuart, Osei-Bonsu, McNally, Gilmour, Cosgrove.

RANGERS: McAdams, Houston, Shiels, Thomson, Bradley, Finlayson. Awokoya-Mebude, Palmer,Dallas, Kelly, Burt.

Subs: Wilson, Gray, McPake, Miller, Budinauckas, Mayo.