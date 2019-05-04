Larne’s David McDaid named NIFWA Player of the Month for April

Larne striker David McDaid is the NIFWA Championship Player of the Month for April.

McDaid’s goals have proved vital for Larne this season as they secured promotion to the Premiership.

In April he added six goals to his tally as Larne celebrated their title success in style.

McDaid said, “It’s been a great season for both myself personally and for the club. It’s a really exciting thing to be part of and I’m just glad that I have been able to play my part.

“We know next season will be more difficult but we’re confident in our ability to compete in the Premiership.”