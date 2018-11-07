Larne's County Antrim Shield semi final is moved

Larne will now travel to Crusaders on November 27 after the County Antrim Shield semi final was moved to Seaview.

The game was originally drawn to be played at Inver Park, but competition rules state that semi finals will only be played if the host club has a Premiership Licence.

Larne are the only non-Premiership club still in the competition, and the ruling only comes into play at the last four stage.

Larne beat Ards 3-1 at Inver Park in the last eight game to set up the semi final showdown with the Crues.

Ballymena United host Linfield in the other semi-final, which will be played on the same night.