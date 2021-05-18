Larne reach Irish Cup final after penalty drama

Larne FC won this afternoon’s first semi-final 6-5 in the penalty shoot out and will play Linfield or Ballymena United in Friday’s showpiece.

The game went straight to penalties after finishing 1-1 after 90 minutes.

The Inver Park side equalised in the second half through a Ronan Hale strike after Crusaders went in 1-0 at the break thanks to a goal from Philip Lowry.

The Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final will be played on Friday.

The north Belfast club played the last 15 minutes with 10 men after Adam Lecky was shown a straight red card for a high tackle on Fuad Sule.

Crusaders had former Northern Ireland goalkeeper Jonathan Tuffey sent off in the shoot out after coming off his line while facing spot kicks from Andy Mitchell and Josh Robinson.

Billy Joe Burns, who was making his 300th appearance for Crusaders, replaced Tuffey in nets and conceded Robinson’s third attempt. Rodney Brown then equalised for Crusaders to take it to sudden death.

Former Glentoran player John Herron edged Larne in front with a well taken penalty before Gary Thompson’s effort struck the crossbar to send Larne into Friday’s final.





