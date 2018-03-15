Larne FC: Thomas Stewart up for semi-final as venues are named

The semi-finals of this year’s Tennent’s Irish Cup will be played at The Oval in east Belfast and at The Showgrounds in Ballymena.

Both games will be played on Saturday March 31 – and both will kick off at 3pm.

Cliftonville, who defeated Linfield 1-0 at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park last night to book their place in the last four, will take on Championship side Loughgall, conquerors of Glenavon, at Glentoran FC’s Oval ground.

And Premiership high flyers Coleraine, who eased past the Glens in the quarter-finals at their Showgrounds home last night (1-0), will face Championship side Larne at the Mid-Antrim venue where they defeated Ballymena United 2-1 last night.

And Larne striker Tommy Stewart says everyone at the Inver Park club is looking forward to that semi-final clash with Coleraine.

“We had a large number of fans who turned out for the Ballymena United game and I can’t wait to see how many turn up for the semi-final against Coleraine.

“There is no pressure on us going in to the Coleraine game and it is good to see a team like Larne playing good football. We are on the up and there is no pressure on us to win the Cup.

“We will just go out give it a go and build for the future. Coleraine are a good footballing side and they will be a massive challenge for us.

“But we have guys in our squad who have won things before and on our day you never know.

“We are looking forward to it and we are going to give it a good go against a good side and see what happens,” added Stewart.