Larne duo Devlin and Donnelly available for transfer

A statement issued by the Inver Park side said: “Both players arrived at Larne from Cliftonville in the summer of 2017 and January 2018 respectively and helped the club to promotion to the Danske Bank Premiership, the Co Antrim Shield in 2020 and European qualification for the first time, during their stay at the club.

“Conor will continue his rehabilitation from injury at the club and, following this, will be available for transfer, while Marty is available with immediate effect.

“There will be no further comment from the club at this time.”

Marty Donnelly. (Pic by Pacemaker).

----

Click here to read Denmark on the horizon as Larne create European history at sun-kissed Inver Park

--

A message from the Editor:

Conor Devlin. (Pic by Pacemaker).