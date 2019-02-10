Larne: David McDaid picks up Championship award for January

The Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association has named Larne forward David McDaid as Championship Player of the Month for January.

McDaid helped Larne to reach the quarter-finals of the Irish Cup and secure league wins over Loughgall and Carrick Rangers.

The former Cliftonville striker bagged four goals in the month of January as Larne extended their lead at the top of the Championship to 16 points.

Upon collecting the Belleek trophy, McDaid said, “It’s an honour to win this award and I’d like to thank the Football Writers’ for picking me.

“There’s a fantastic buzz at Inver Park at the moment.

“There’s something special going on at the club and I’m really enjoying playing my part in it.

“We’re all really looking forward to next month’s cup match with Coleraine.

“It should be a very special occasion.”

NIFWA Chairman Keith Bailie said, “Davy joins the small band of players who have won both the Premiership Player of the Month award and our Championship award.

“Davy is in great form at the moment and has played a big part in Larne’s success this season.”