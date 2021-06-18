Landmark announced as Larne’s principal shirt sponsor

The London headquartered Insurance MGA (Managing General Agent), which operates across the globe, sponsored the Main Stand at Inver Park throughout the past season.

The company, which was founded by Larne native Ross Lazaroo-Hood (Group CEO), has displayed its branding across the stadium since the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

It will now adorn the front of every shirt – including all three playing strips – from this summer.

Ross Lazaroo-Hood (left) and Sitki Gelmen (right), Founder and Group CFO of Landmark Holding Group.

Ross Lazaroo-Hood said: “We are all delighted at Landmark to be continuing our partnership with Larne Football Club after sponsoring the main stand and it being renamed ‘The Landmark Stand.’

“After this successful season, it is fabulous to now become the main Larne FC sponsors, which is a significant milestone for Landmark’s own achievements.

“We look forward to be working with the management team led by owner Kenny Bruce, Gareth Clements, Niall Curneen, their exceptional manager Tiernan Lynch – who has led the club to winning the Co Antrim Shield, to the Irish Cup final and victory in the European play-offs.

“Like Kenny I have been a fan of the club for many years and as a child of Larne town, who feels tremendous joy returning home and providing support through sponsorship into the heart of my own home town through Larne FC.”

Larne chairman Gareth Clements is equally as delighted to welcome Landmark as the east Antrim club’s principal shirt sponsors for the next seasons.

He said: “They were keen to explore how they could further support the club and the principal shirt sponsorship was the one thing which really interested them.

“We’re delighted to have them with us for the next three years.

“Ross grew up in Seacourt along with Kenny Bruce, seeing what Kenny has done and what has been happening here and he wanted to help out as well. It’s the sort of thing which can only pay dividends for the club and the town.”

----

Click here to read European draw dates and ties guide for Linfield, Coleraine, Glentoran and Larne

--

A message from the Editor: