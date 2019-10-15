Is the All Island League a good idea? Can Kieran Lucid’s All Island League vision reinvigorate Irish football? Here are the views of some managers, players and coaching staff from teams North and South. 1. Declan Devine, Derry City Manager I would hugely be in favour of it because I feel both leagues needs an injection of interest. Our leagues are in good places but the biggest clubs deserve to be playing in the biggest matches." jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Sean Connor, Institute Manager "Right now, for a club like ourselves, its fantastic to be playing Linfield, Glentoran and Crusaders. It needs to be for the overall benefit of the game and not for the benefit of an elite few." jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Alan Reynolds, Waterford Manager "I would be in favour of it because I think something needs to happen in the league. I would like to see us try something because, at times, it has gone stale." jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Paddy McLaughlin, Cliftonville Manager "I would be 100 per cent in favour of it, for the supporters especially. The possible switch to summer football would benefit Irish League clubs." jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3