IRISH LEAGUE: Jeff Hughes to rejoin Larne

Larne have started building for next season with the capture of former player Jeff Hughes.

The Championship club confirmed the move for the Tranmere Rovers midfielder on their website on Wednesday afternoon.

He will make the switch to Inver Park this summer on a three-year contract much to the delight of club Chairman Gareth Clements.

“It is with immense pride that as Chairman I welcome Jeff Hughes back to Larne Football Club,” he told the official club website.

“To be in a position to afford Jeff the opportunity to finish his senior footballing journey back where it all started in 2003 shows how far the club has come in a very short space of time.

“From the initial contact was made, it was clear that Larne was the only club Jeff would return home to play for. He sees it as rounding the circle. He passionately cares for the club, the town and he dearly wanted to be part of the exciting journey we have embarked on.

“In Jeff we are getting a consummate professional, who at 32 still has plenty to offer the local game. He has worked hard during his time in England, looked after himself and our dressing room can only benefit from him sharing the font of knowledge he has gained during his full time career.

“Not only are we getting a top professional and a top lad, we are getting one who oozes Larne DNA which has huge importance to us as we continue on our Aspire2Inspire journey.

“I wish Jeff every success and cannot wait for pre season to arrive to see him back in Larne colours.”