Irish Cup weather update: All the latest on sixth-round games on or off plus replay details

Here is the latest on decisions regarding today's Tennent's Irish Cup sixth-round ties:

GLENAVON v DUNGANNON SWIFTS - OFF

BALLINAMALLARD UNITED v CARRICK RANGERS - OFF

WARRENPOINT TOWN v QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY - OFF

BALLYMENA UNITED v PORTADOWN - OFF

All replays scheduled for Monday, February 11 at 7,45pm.

LARNE TECH OB v STRABANE ATHLETIC (1.30pm kick-off) - ON

No pitch inspection planned.

COLERAINE v DERGVIEW (3pm kick-off) - ON

No pitch inspection planned.

LARNE v CRUMLIN STAR (3pm kick-off) - ON

No pitch inspection planned.

LINFIELD v CRUSADERS (3pm kick-off) - ON

No pitch inspection planned.