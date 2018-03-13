IRISH CUP REACTION: Tiernan Lynch over the moon as Larne win through to semi-finals

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch could his delight after Tuesday night 2-1 Irish Cup Quarter-final victory over Ballymena United at the Showgrounds.

They will now face Coleraine in the last four and a very happy manager is looking forward to facing the Bannsiders.

“I am over the moon and so proud of the players, proud of the staff, so proud of everyone involved in the club.

“And the supporters were brilliant tonight. They sang from minute one to minute 93.

“I am just delighted to give a little back. It shows the intent we have to go places and the town is buzzing at the moment and this win will keep it going.

“I think a lot of praise must go to Coleraine football club. Oran Kearney showed great character and belief to go through those tough times.

“And it has worked for them and they are on a wave at te minute. They are still in the league title race and they will have learned from losing in the Irish Cup final last year.

“It is going to be a hugely difficult game for us and it will be a game that we will be massive underdogs. But we must do what we can do and see where it takes us.

“This season keeps our season going and it gives everyone something to look forward to and we were disappointed that we didn’t make the top six in our league but the players commitment and attitude has not changed and they are still producing.

“We are delighted to be in the semi-finals and it is a great boost for the club,” he added.