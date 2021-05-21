Irish Cup final: Crusaders protest dismissed by IFA

There had been uncertainty as to wheter the fixture would be contested after Crusaders lodged an official protest with the Irish Football Association following their Irish Cup semi-final defeat by Larne.

The Crues had goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey dismissed during the penalty shootout after he was deemed to have encroached from his line three times before the spot kick was taken.

The north Belfast club lodged a protest with the IFA with regards to Laws 10 and 14 of the IFAB Laws of the game, claiming “multiple breaches”.

Larne will take on Linfield on May 21. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Laws 10 and 14 deal with the penalty kicks and the Seaview club argued the laws and rules of the game were not applied correctly in the shootout.

After considering the appeal, a statement issued by the Irish Football Association this afternoon (Friday) confirmed the governing body had dismissed the protest.

It stated: “Following consideration of the protest letter received from Crusaders Football Club, and the verbal observations of Tommy Whiteside, treasurer and director, and Bernard Thompson, general manager and secretary, of Crusaders FC, the Irish Football Association’s Challenge Cup Committee has determined that the protest is dismissed.

“In reaching the decision the committee took notice of advice provided by the technical director of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in relation to the detail of the protest made by Crusaders Football Club.

“The advice covered Laws 5, 10 and 14 and in particular indicated that on the facts of the case as presented there was a procedural error, however there is no evidence or indication in the Crusaders submission that this error materially affected the outcome of a particular penalty kick that was outlined in the club’s submission.”

Tonight’s final will kick off at Mourneview Park in Lurgan at 7.45pm.

