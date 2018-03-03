Inspections to take place on Irish Cup venues

The Irish FA will make a decision this morning as to whether each of the day’s four Irish Cup quarter-final ties can go ahead.

Holders Linfield are scheduled to host Cliftonville, with Coleraine at home to Glentoran, Glenavon hosting Loughgall and Ballymena United playing Larne at the Showgrounds.

The IFA say they have been in regular contact with clubs with regard to the condition of playing surfaces and will make a decision today on the last eight clashes.

Linfield and Cliftonville will meet at Windsor Park with the Irish Cup their only remaining hope of silverware this season.

Meanwhile Coleraine manager Oran Kearney hopes his side can go one better than 12 months ago when they lost to Linfield in the final.

“We would like to get back to the final and put things right this year but it will be a tough game as Ronnie has come in and given them a new lease of life. We are under no illusions as to how tough it will be,” said Kearney.

The day’s other two ties see Championship clubs Larne and Loughgall travel to take on top-flight opposition in Ballymena United and Glenavon respectively.

Loughgall lie sixth in the second tier but saw off Ards in the previous round, Smith says they got confidence from that victory.

“We played well and I thought we deserved the win. Glenavon is a massive task for us but we are looking forward to it.”

And in the final last eight match Larne will be looking to upset Ballymena United.