IN PICTURES: Jeff Hughes hoping for more big nights at Inver Park

Jeff Hughes is hoping for more big nights at Inver Park.

Over 2,000 fans were in attendance to watch Larne come out on top in the friendly against a Rangers XI on Wednesday night.

Hughes was on target in the 2-1 win and was delighted to see so many pack out Inver Park.

“It was great to see such a big crowd, it’s something I’ve personally never seen at Inver Park,” he told the club website.

“Let’s hope that as we push on it’s something which happens on a regular basis.

“It was a good game of football, you could see how well drilled they are.

“But I think it shows how well drilled we are that we were able to compete with them and actually beat them.

“On the balance of play we had more clear cut chances, and we took one more than them.

“They are a young side, very quick and nimble, but I htought we coped very well with it.

“Games like this let you see how far you’ve come and how far you’ve still got to go.”

Talksport presenter and former Newcastle United striker Mickey Quinn was in attendance at the game, and he too was delighted to see the support the club has been getting.

“It’s great to see people getting behind the club,” he said.

“If the team is doing well it will lead to more people wanting to come here which will only bring more success to the club.