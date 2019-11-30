How It Happened: Linfield 1 Larne 0

Josh Robinson's late strike was enough to give Linfield all three points against Larne at Windsor Park.

6: Fallon tries his luck from distance, Devlin gets down well to palm ball away

13: Lavery finds space in the box and forces Devlin into another save

14: Poor punch by Devlin falls to Lavery eight yards out, but he fails to find the target

21: Ball falls to Tilney in the box, he creates a bit of space but blazes over from 12 yards

26: Wonderful piece of skill from Donnelly, loses his marker, but blasts over from six yards

45+1: Donnelly's cross from the left just evades McDaid in front of goal

61: Lavery breaks away but his shot from outside the box is well held by Devlin

85: Great skill from McDaid opens up an opportunity on the edge of the box but his low shot is pushed on to the post by Ferguson

86: Devlin misjudges the free kick by Mitchell and Robinson forces the ball home

90+3: Ferguson saves well from another McDaid effort from outside the box

Linfield: Ferguson, Stafford, Waterworth (Stewart 71), Cooper, Robinson, Millar, Lavery, Fallon, Mulgrew (Casement 38), McGivern, Mitchell

Subs: Moore, Shevlin, Clarke, Reynolds, Hume

Larne: Devlin, Flowers, Kelly, Watson, Ramsey (Gilmour 89), Sule (Randall 76), McDaid, Donnelly, Tilney (McKendry 75), Lynch, Hughes

Subs: Mitchell, McEleney, Graham, Andrade

Referee: Shane Andrews