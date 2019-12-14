How It Happened: Larne 2 Coleraine 2

Mark Randall's second-half strike secure a point for Larne after Coleraine had cancelled out Davy McDaid early goal thanks to strikes from Eoin Bradley and Josh Carson on an emotional day at Inver Park

6: Poor header by Douglas, McDaid picked up loose ball fed McMurray, his shot was parried but McDaid was on hand to tap in rebound

12: Good passage of play ends with Doherty firing a shot wide from the edge of the box

24: Jarvis with a lobbed effort just over

35: Larne cut apart by a superb move Devlin produced a fantastic save to deny Doherty

36: Bradley picks up loose ball and lashes high into the net past Devlin from a tight angle

45+1: Devlin produces another great bock to deny Parkhill from point blank range

45+2: Carson forces the ball home from close range as Larne fail to clear their lines

64: Devlin out smartly to block at the feet of McLaughlin

69: Randall fires in after loose ball finds the unmarked midfielder

86: Bradley wriggled clear of his marker but Devlin does well again to block