HOW IT HAPPENED: Dungannon Swifts 0 Larne 1

Martin Donnelly's goal in the opening moments of the second half secured full points for 10-man Larne as the visitors recovered from Tomas Cosgrove's first-half red card to defeat Dungannon Swifts.

F-T: Dungannon Swifts 0 Larne 1

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch

88: SUB (Larne) - Gilmour on for McMurray

83: SUB (Dungannon Swifts) - Campbell on for Teggart

81: SUB (Dungannon Swifts) - Noble on for Waide

77: YELLOW CARD (Larne) - Devlin

71: SUB (Larne) - Lynch on for McDaid

69: Devlin strong to save at his near post off Waide's drive after a clever Carvill pass off Redman's initial play

67: King's header lacks the power to test Devlin off Carvill's free-kick

66: SUB (Dungannon Swifts) - Carvill on for Byers

60: Superb sliding tackle by Hughes on Lowe to divert the ball out from inside the box - with the subsequent corner-kick eventually fired over by King

55: Sule's superb teasing cross across the danger area is turned behind the goal by Byers

51: YELLOW CARD (Larne) - Sule

46: GOAL - Dungannon Swifts 0 Larne 1 (Donnelly)

Donnelly takes full advantage of a mistake by McGuinness to collect and slot home

H-T: Dungannon Swifts 0 Larne 0

44: Randall scoops the ball over the backline but Johnston is quick to react to smother McDaid's close-range glancing header

42: Slick footwork by Gallagher to twist and turn then create space for a pass but Waide's low shot is collected by Devlin

27: YELLOW CARD (Dungannon Swifts) - Clucas

26: RED CARD (Larne) - Cosgrove for an off-the-ball incident involving King

22: Cosgrove finds Randall on the edge of the box and his first-team curling shot dips over the target

15: Fine save by Johnston to his left off Hughes' long-range drive

11: Redman delivers down the left and Waide feeds Lowe then attacks the return ball but it proves just too high for a strong connection

5: Wilson's free-kick is deflected off the wall and Devlin enjoys a comfortable save

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Johnston, Byers, Redman, WIlson, King, Clucas, Teggart, Lowe, McGuinness, Waide, Gallagher.

Subs: Addis, Carvill, McGinty, Noble, Coyle, Campbell, Devlin.

LARNE: Devlin, Flowers, Kelly, Ramsey, Sule, Randall, McDaid, Donnelly, Cosgrove, Hughes, McMurray.

Subs: Mitchell, Tilney, Lynch, McKendry, Andrade, Gilmour, Harrison.

Referee: Tim Marshall