HOW IT HAPPENED: Coleraine 0 Larne 0

Aaron Traynor tussles with Johnny McMurray
The defences were on top at The Showgrounds as both Coleraine and Larne failed to carve out enough clear cut chances on the day.

11: Watson glances a header wide from Randall's corner

12: Donnelly races in behind the Coleraine defence Johns parries his shot and Canning blocks the rebound

17: Carson forces Devlin into a save

21: Devlin blocks Kane's shot from a tight angle

26: Doherty's shot on the turn saved by Devlin

39: Hughes heads over from Randall's cross

45+1: Bradley curls a free kick into side netting

57: Kane fires wide from edge of box

70: McKendry tries his luck from distance but it goes inches over the bar

90+3: McEleney fires over with the goal at his mercy

90+4: Jarvis hits the bar with a long range effort