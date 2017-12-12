Four new faces at Inver Park as Larne revolution continues

Larne Football Club's revolution continued last night with four new players signing for the Championship club.

The ex-Cliftonville trio of Ciaran Caldwell, Martin Donnelly and Chris Ramsey have put pen to paper with the Inver Reds. Paul Finnegan also signed from Longford Town.

Ciaran Caldwell in the red of Cliftonville

Donnelly is perhaps the biggest name of the four. He spent six-and-a-half years with the Reds, winning two Danske Bank Premiership titles and four consecutive League Cup titles. He also won the County Antrim Shield twice.

The new faces follow in the footsteps of another former Solitude favourite, striker David McDaid.

The new blood should strengthen the East Antrim side's defensive and midfield options when they are first available to play in Larne's Tennent's Irish Cup tie on January 6.