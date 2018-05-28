FOOTBALL: Leeds United are back at the SuperCupNI

Former Premier champions Leeds United are back at the SuperCupNI.

The Elland Road outfit, inspired by a sensational performance from James Milner, won the tournament’s Premier title back in 2002.

Now Leeds United are returning to contest this summer’s Junior event and will be in the line up for Tuesday’s draw at Belfast International Airport.

Also confirmed is a squad of super-charged talent representing Italy’s Serie B clubs. They will contest the Premier competition.

“We are thrilled at welcoming two diverse and exciting squads,” says tournament PR man Jim Sandford.

Leeds United’s youth academy is well respected and it has produced some key talent down the years,” adds Jim.

“James Milner was a stand out talent when they won the final 16 years ago with a scintillating show against Panathinaikos. Many people still rate that as one of the best individual performances we have witnessed.”

Jim is also pleased to re-establish the competition’s links to Italy.

“Down the years we have not had many teams from Italy so this is good news. The Serie B selection is another interesting addition which introduces a line up of some of the very best young players from clubs in Italy’s second tier.”

So the line ups in both the Premier and Junior sections are complete and the draw will be staged at a new venue on Tuesday.

“Belfast International Airport have come on board as a sponsor this year and we are looking forward to them being involved as draw hosts,” added Jim.