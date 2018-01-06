FOOTBALL: Larne sign ex-Derry City defender Shane McEleney

FORMER Northern Ireland U21 defender, Shane McEleney is the latest high profile player to join Irish Championship One outfit, Larne Football Club.

The 26 year-old former Derry City and St Patrick's Athletic centre half was recently on trial with Scottish Premiership side, Motherwell following a season in Canada playing in the United Soccer League with Ottawa Fury.

However, Larne today announced his signing and he joins former Derry City men David McDaid and Thomas Stewart who recently signed for the Inver Reds as Tiernan Lynch's side continue to flex their new-found financial muscle.

McEleney had reportedly held talks with Derry City boss, Kenny Shiels about a possible return to the Candy Stripes while Sligo Rovers had also been tracking the defender.

However, Larne won the race for his signature which will be regarded as a major coup for the club who currently lie sixth in the Championship table.