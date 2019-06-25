Derry City and Larne target Stephen Folan expected to exit Dundalk imminently

DERRY CITY target, Stephen Folan's exit from Dundalk is expected to be hastened after the Lilywhites secured the return of experienced defender, Andy Boyle.

The 27 year-old centre-half has been out of favour at Oriel Park and hasn't played a league match since May 2018.

With the arrival of Boyle following his stint at Preston, Folan will find himself further down the pecking order and Dundalk boss, Vinny Perth says the ex-Galway United man is currently considering a number of options.

Folan, who was in the Dundalk squad which travelled to Spain for warm weather training ahead of their European tie, has, indeed, attracted interest from several clubs including newly promoted Irish League outfit, Larne.

Perth yesterday confirmed the approach from the Inver Reds but claimed Folan had several admirers.

It's known that Derry boss, Declan Devine is keen to add him to his squad following the departure of former Brighton and Celtic centre-half, Josh Kerr prior to the mid-season break.

And with the clubs circling for Folan's signature, it's expected the player's future will be sorted out imminently.

“We've had good interest in Stephen and it's probably best for him to go and play - he feels he needs to play,” said Perth. (Larne) have had contact, absolutely. A couple of clubs are interested so he's not going to be stuck if that's what he wants to do."

“The window isn’t open so Stephen can’t go anywhere just yet,” the Lilywhites boss told Dundalk Sport.ie “He trained really well over the past week in Spain and he actually came in on Monday morning to do a bit of gym work. That’s the kind of dedication that Stephen has.

“He’s somebody we hold in high regard and is one of the most popular people in the group. The challenge for him is playing. It’s probably a year or so since his last league game so he does need football. It’s important for him, his career and his development that he starts playing football so we will try and help him as best we can.”