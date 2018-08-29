Dergivew stun Glenavon in Bet McLean League Cup

The big shock of the Bet McLe4an League Cup second round ties came at Mourneview Park where little Dergivew defeated Glenavon 1-0.
Matthew Callaghan’s goal sent the Lurgan Blues tumbling out.
Two goals from David Cushley helped CRUSADERS see off plucky PSNI at Seaview, the Premier League boys winniner 4-1.
Dylan Wilson fired the visitors ahead before Ross Holden and skipper Colin Coates struck.
David Jeffrey’s BALLYMENA UNITED defeated Dollingstown 5-1 at the Showgrounds.
Cathair Friel and Leroy Millar helped themselves to two goals apiece with Adam Lecky hitting his first for the club.
Relegated CARRICK RANGERS roared to a 6-0 win over Sport & Leisure at the Loughshore Hotel
Arena with goals from Stewart Nixon, who scored a hat-trick, Daniel Kelly (2) and Michael Smith.
The H&W Welders game against Portstewart at Tillysburn was abandoned due to an injury to home defender Dan Murray
Other results: Annagh United 1 Warrenpoint Town 3, Ballinamallard United 4 Lurgan Celtic 1; Newry Town 1 Knockbreda 0.Glentoran 3 Larne 2 (after extra time)