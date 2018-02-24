DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP: Glenavon claim points as they beat Carrick Rangers

CARRICK 1 GLENAVON 2

It wasn’t Glenavon’s best performance of the season but they got the job done as they saw off Carrick Rangers 2-1 in the Danske Bank Premiership.

A goal from Rhys Marshall and a penalty from Andy McGrory sealed the victory for Gary Hamilton’s side while Darren Henderson got Carrick’s only reply.

The first half was on the whole a non event - apart from an Andrew Hall effort - but the second half started at a hectic pace as Carrick took the lead in the 46th minute.

Darren Henderson ran onto a long ball before prodding the ball past the advancing Jonathan Tuffey in the Glenavon goal.

But Glenavon were level in the 51st minute as Rhys Marshall scored from close range from a Bobby Burns corner and it was game on.

Glenavon’s Joel Cooper was then sent-off after a challenge on Daniel Larmour in the 58th minute.

The Lurgan Blues winger getting a second yellow but the decision seemed a bit harsh.

Glenavon were awarded a penalty in the 80th minute as Andrew Mitchell was up-ended in the box.

Andy McGrory stepped up and hammered the ball home from the spot to give his side a 2-1 lead.

Carrick Rangers: Harry Doherty, Aaron Smith, Mark Edgar (Eamon Scannell 89mins), Lee Chapman, Jonathan Smith, Ryan Nimick (Mooney, 63mins), Daniel Larmour, Ralph Kottoy, Darren Henderson, Damien McNulty, Julien Anau.

Subs not used: Denver Gage, Gavin Taggart, Liam Hassin.

Glenavon: Jonathan Tuffey, Bobby Burns, Andrew Doyle (Foley 30mins), Rhys Marshall, Andrew Mitchell, Andrew Hall, Caolan Marron, Andy McGrory, Robbie Norton (Lindsay 77mins), Joel Cooper, Stephen Murray (Daniels 84mins).

Subs not used: Mark Griffan, Jack O’Mahoney.

Referee: Keith Kennedy