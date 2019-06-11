Conor Mitchell excited to join Larne

Larne have confirmed the signing of Northern Ireland Under 21 goalkeeper Conor Mitchell following his release from Premier League side Burnley.

Mitchell was previously with Burnley and spent the second half of last season on loan with Linfield after spending the first half of the season on loan at Tommy Wright’s St Johnstone.

“It’s been a strange period for me, the first of my career where I was a free agent,” the 23-year-old goalkeeper said speaking to the Larne website.

“I knew I wasn’t going to be at Burnley anymore and had a few options on the table, but spoke to Tiernan and was really drawn into this project – and the pull of full-time football was a big thing.

“I’ve seen what Larne are doing and it’s great for the Irish League and great for the town. I’m buzzing to be a part of it.

“I’ve trained with the squad and felt like I fitted in right away, they’re a great bunch.

“I have kept myself ticking over during the summer so I was wanted to be ready to get going once things were agreed.”

When speaking about Conor Devlin who he will be going head to head with for the number one shirt at Inver Park next season Mitchell said: “I know Conor I know how good of a goalkeeper he is. I think that sort of healthy competition is going to be great for the both of us.

Manager Tiernan Lynch added “We understand you can’t bring everyone to the club at once, but it’s about bringing about the right characters here.

“Conor is a top lad, in the short space of the time we’ve spent together it’s clear that he’s hungry and very ambitious.”

“I’m maybe biased, but I feel we have two of the best keepers in the league at the club now.

“If you’re going to have a successful season then that brings 40-50 games per season and if that’s the case you need everyone in the squad playing their part.”