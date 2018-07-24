Comeback win for County Down sends them top

John Bailie’s County Down completed a dramatic fightback in Portstewart, last night.
In a feisty affair, Down found themselves 2-0 down at half-time to Ichifuna with the Japanese side dominating possession.
But Down fought back to claim a 3-2 victory, with Adam Carroll pulling one back before Jake Corbett equalised with a stunning free-kick. Just when it looked like the game was set for a draw, Carroll scored his second of the night controversial circumstances.
As the ball hit the net, the referee’s assistant raised his flag, but the referee still awarded the goal. There was some argy-bargy on the full-time whistle, with an Ichifuna coach sent from the field of play.
The dramatic win means Down top Group C with four points, ahead of both the Japanese club and Newcastle United who are both on three points. The Magpies defeated Chilean side Desportes Iquique 1-0 in Ballymoney.
County Armagh also tasted success when they defeat New Zealanders Otago 4-0 at the Coleraine Showgrounds. Jack Scott, Rioghan Crawford, Curtis Hallisey and Adam Wright were on target for the orchard county.
However, Italian side Serie B select are the favourites to progress from Group following their 5-0 win over First Choice Soccer.
Holders County Antrim bounced back from Monday’s disappointing defeat GO Audax with a 5-0 win over County Fermanagh. It was Antrim’s second win of the day over Fermanagh, with the Under 15s winning a Junior fixture between the two sides 3-0.
Also in Group E, Stephen Small’s gang of last-minute gather-ups continue to defy the odds with a 0-0 draw against GO Audax. If the National Select defeat Antrim today and reach the semi-finals it will go down as one of the most remarkable stories in SuperCup history. The local team were pulled together on Sunday, after Spartak Moscow’s dropped out of the tournament.
In Group A, French side Vendee recorded a 2-0 win over American tourists Global Premier Soccer at the Riada in Ballymoney. In the same group, Canadian side Edmonton defeated Londonderry 2-1 at the Coleraine Showgrounds.
In Group B, former champions Right To Dream look good for the semi-finals. The defeated County Tyrone 3-0 at Seahaven in Portstewart. Club America, another side who have tasted success in the Premier section, also won. The Mexicans defeated Glaswegians Patrick Thistle 2-0 at the Riada in Ballymoney.
Wednesday’s Fixtures
PREMIER
Serie B Select v Otago, Scroggy Rd, Limavady, 2pm
Newcastle United v Ichifuna, The Warren, Portstewart, 3pm
First Choice Soccer v Co Armagh, Parker Avenue, Portrush, 4pm
Right to Dream v Club America, Riada Stadium, Ballymoney, 5pm
Vendee v FC Edmonton, Scroggy Road, Limavady,5pm
GO Audax v Co Fermanagh, Clough, 5pm
Desportes Iquique v Co Down, Broughshane 5pm
Global Premier Soccer v Co Londonderry, Riada Stadium, Ballymoney, 7pm
National Select NI v Co Antrim, Scroggy Road, Limavady, 7pm
Partick Thistle v Co Tyrone, Showgrounds, Ballymena, 7pm
JUNIOR
Colina v Co Armagh, Clough, Noon
Chivas v Co Fermanagh, Anderson Park, Coleraine, Noon
Charlton Athletic v Cherry Orchard, Castlerock, 1pm
Strikers v Co Tyrone, Broughshane, 1.30pm
Leeds United v Dundalk Schools, Riada, Ballymoney, 2pm
Global Premier Soccer v Co Down, Clough, 3pm
Plymouth Argyle v Co Antrim, Castlerock, 3pm
Southampton v North Dublin SL, Anderson Park, Coleraine, 3pm
Rangers v Co Londonderry, Showgrounds, Coleraine, 5pm
Manchester United v Club NI, Seahaven, Portstewart, 6pm
MINOR
Dungannon Swifts v West Ham United, Ulster University, Coleraine, 11am
Glenavon v St Johnstone, Ulster University, Coleraine, 11.30am
Portadown v Coleraine, Ulster University, Coleraine, Noon
Linfield v Glentoran, Ulster University, Coleraine, 2pm
Bertie Peacock Youths v Ballinamallard United, Ulster University, Coleraine, 2.30pm
Greenisland v Reeds, Ulster University, Coleraine, 3pm